If we pay attention to what a well-known informant says, three Activision video games, among which is Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogycoming soon to Xbox Game Pass. This claim is made by eXtas1s, who shared the information via Twitter.

He’s been posting similar reports about this Xbox service for a while now, and he may be right again. He also shares release windows for launches.

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogywhich is a compilation of classic Crash games, will be available in August 2024 on Xbox Game Pass. Another outlet, Windows Central, claims this is true.

We Recommend: Not all is lost, Toys for Bob would make a new Spyro or Crash Bandicoot.

So all that remains is to wait for an official confirmation from the Xbox video game division. What other Activision titles will be coming to this platform? One of them is Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2which is quite popular.

Fountain: Activision.

As for the other video game it is Spyro Reignited Trilogyanother collection. In the case of these titles, they will arrive ‘coming soon’ to Xbox Game Pass. For many, it’s a logical step for these titles to come to this service, especially since Activision is part of Microsoft right now.

So much Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy As the games mentioned above are sure to be very well received by the platform’s affiliates, they are full of nostalgia.

👀🔥 BREAKING ⚡️ EXCLUSIVE eXtas1s + eXputer 🚨 WHEN will we have the FIRST ACTIVISION games on GAME PASS? Well, they are VERY CLOSE to ARRIVING ✅ It will be CRASH and it will arrive in AUGUST on XBOX GAME PASS + DETAILS and we talk about other TITLES HERE👉 https://t.co/w5oc47lMj5 pic.twitter.com/2zSOY83SZQ — eXtas1s 🎮 News & Rumors (@eXtas1stv) July 3, 2024

But they are also video games with updated gameplay, and in addition to updated graphics, they have quality-of-life improvements that make them more accessible.

Fountain: Activision.

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 and Spyro Reignited Trilogy with collections that bring classics from the past into the hands of millions of players. Xbox Game Pass owners can now enjoy titles that made history in the industry.

Apart from Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy We have more information about video games at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.