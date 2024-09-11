Friday, September 13, 2024
Alcohol | Alko’s liter sales decreased from a year ago, wine sales decreased the most

September 11, 2024
Alcohol | Alko's liter sales decreased from a year ago, wine sales decreased the most
Starting in June, grocery stores have been allowed to sell stronger fermented alcoholic drinks than before.

I’ll start liter sales fell by 4.4 percent in August from a year ago. Alko tells in its announcementthat the most significant changes in terms of sales can be seen in the wines.

The sales liters of wines decreased by about five percent and of spirits by six percent. 62 percent of Alko’s total liter sales are wines, which is why the most significant changes in terms of sales can be seen in this product group.

The reason behind the decline in sales is the new alcohol law, which allowed drinks made by fermentation to a maximum of eight percent, such as wines and strong beers, to enter grocery stores in June.

“As we expected, the change in the alcohol law has targeted the sale of all product groups sold in Alko. The biggest drop in sales in liters has been in wines with more than 8 percent. The sale of beers with more than 8% has also fallen clearly,” says Alko’s business director in the press release Kari Pennanen.

Overall, liter sales of mixed drinks, beers and ciders increased by 1.5 percent and non-alcoholic beverages by eight percent.

January-August sales decreased by 5.6 percent compared to the same time last year.

“The sales at the beginning of the year were affected by the increases in the alcohol tax on wines and spirits and the uncertain economic situation felt in consumers’ wallets. The change in the Alcohol Act brought its own additional spice to this,” says Pennanen.

Now the government sort out liberating sales of up to 15% wines from Alko’s monopoly. The report is scheduled to be completed before the government’s mid-term election next spring.

Alko is a company wholly owned by the Finnish state.

