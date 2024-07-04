Rome, July 4 (Adnkronos)

“She had just left work, Manuela had just hung up on her son, she had said to him ‘love, now mommy is coming to get you’, she and a colleague were going to get the car when her ex-partner pulled up next to her in his smart. He first hit her in the arm, she ran away, tried to take cover behind a parked car, but then he aimed at her chest and there was nothing more they could do”. This is the story told to Adnkronos by two colleagues of Manuela Petrangeli, the 51-year-old physiotherapist killed by gunshots by her ex in via degli Orseolo, in front of the Villa Sandra clinic where the victim worked as a physiotherapist. “A truly good woman, a friend and a professional – adds Maria Cristina, Manuela’s colleague – We would never have imagined something like this because she had never told us about arguments or difficult situations. They had been separated for about three years, but there was no crisis. It’s just another terrible femicide”.

“They had just signed her contract – adds Maria Rita – This morning we had coffee together, she was finally calm”. (by Silvia Mancinelli)