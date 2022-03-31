Windows Central points out that it is an idea that has been in Xbox’s plans for a long time.

Although streaming platforms like Netflix are not very into the work of family plans that allow their subscribers to share the account with other people to lower the price of the subscription, companies such as Nintendo they have opted for it with their Nintendo Switch Online service. And this is a path that Microsoft could also follow if we look at the information published exclusively by Windows Centerwhich already speaks with certainty of a Family Plan for Xbox Game Pass.

Up to five players would share the accountFor now the Redmond have not been officially pronounced but this well-known information medium alludes to trusted sources that point out that Microsoft has been trying to shape this family plan for some time. Something that, on the other hand, is already a reality with other services such as office 365, which has a subscription of the style. Like this, it would only be valid between players from the same region / country.

The latest Xbox Game Pass additions.

Specific details about this Xbox Game Pass family plan, including its price, have not been mentioned at the moment. Will there be separate plans for PC and Xbox consoles? Will it be essential to resort to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription? According to this unconfirmed information, Microsoft will add a higher subscription plan that will allow five players access the complete Game Pass library.

Hiring this plan would, of course, be cheaper than paying for several Xbox Game Pass subscriptions separately. To what extent is it cheaper? For now it is a mystery. There is nothing left to do but wait for Xbox itself to confirm or deny this information, although as we said, it would not be the first time that it has opted for such a subscription model, nor would it be the first in the video game world to adopt a family plan.

This information comes shortly after the new PS Plus was unveiled with a model reminiscent of the Xbox Game Pass, as had been rumored for months. Don’t hesitate to also check out the new Xbox Game Pass games in March.

More about: Xbox Game Pass and Xbox.