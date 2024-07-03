Good news for all Microsoft console and PC owners, as Instant Gaming has recently put the 3-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on sale for a good 20% discount on the original list price. If you are interested in purchasing, all you need to do is click on this address.
The three-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription is now available on offer at only 31.10 euros (25.49 euros + VAT), allowing you to save almost 10 euros compared to the price originally proposed by Microsoft. We remind you that at the time of purchase you will be provided with a digital delivery code, which you will then have to redeem from the console settings.
Why Subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate
One of the most appreciated features of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate consists in the possibility of play all video games exclusively from day one of releasewithout necessarily having to wait months and months. The offer is really wide and varied, covering all possible genres, from third-person shooters to action, up to driving titles.
You will finally be able to play titles of the caliber of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circle, STALKER 2: Hearts of Chernobyl and many more coming soon. Remember that the subscription can be activated respectively on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S And PC.
