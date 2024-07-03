Good news for all Microsoft console and PC owners, as Instant Gaming has recently put the 3-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on sale for a good 20% discount on the original list price. If you are interested in purchasing, all you need to do is click on this address.

The three-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription is now available on offer at only 31.10 euros (25.49 euros + VAT), allowing you to save almost 10 euros compared to the price originally proposed by Microsoft. We remind you that at the time of purchase you will be provided with a digital delivery code, which you will then have to redeem from the console settings.