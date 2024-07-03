We have all dreamed of having our own Master SwordHowever, the reality is that walking with a sword in public is going to cause some trouble. This is something that happened to Anthony Bray, who was arrested for possession of a sharp sword, which was a replica of Link’s iconic weapon.

Last June, Bray was walking down the street after buying a replica of the Master Sword. However, he was arrested shortly after for carrying a sharp weapon in public. The sword was sharp and measured more than 15 centimeters, so the local police acted immediately. This is what Sergeant Spellman of the Patrol’s Investigations Unit had to say about it:

“The blade was inside a sheath and could be released from it with the push of a button. We have zero tolerance for bladed items in public, and Bray has breached this. It is possible to find toys that aren’t six-inch blades. It is possible to not walk down the street holding them in front of you. With a little more awareness, Bray could have avoided contact with us altogether.”

Now, Bray not only has to pay a fine of £154, but will have to serve a four-month prison sentence, which many have called an exaggeration. Everything seems to indicate that the individual met the wrong people at the wrong time.

It’s a shame about this case. Clearly, the guy didn’t want to use the sword as a weapon, and although the police statement seems to indicate that Bray bragged about his purchase in front of them, this is not enough to put him in jail for four months.

Via: Eurogamer