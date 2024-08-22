Krafton, the South Korean company known for PUBG: Battlegrounds, debuted a trailer for its upcoming life simulation game, inZOI, on the opening night of Gamescom 2024. The trailer offers an in-depth look at the gameplay of the title that aims to be a direct rival to The Sims, showing characters partying, interacting, exchanging gifts, gardening, battling police, and driving vehicles. While the trailer provided a glimpse of gameplay, it did not specify an exact release date. The game is currently in development and is expected to launch by the end of 2024.

Krafton also announced inZOI: Character Studio, a tool that allows players to extensively customize their character, Zoi. With over 250 customization options available, players can change Zoi’s appearance, her outfits, and more. This feature will be available to players from August 21 to 26. Additionally, players whose creations rank in the top 10 on inZOI’s User-Generated Content (UGC) platform, Canvas, will receive additional rewards.

Developed and published by Krafton, inZOI is a life simulation game. For this game, Krafton has partnered with Overwolf to select modders during the Early Access period. These modders will create content for inZOI before its official release. The game is designed to support easy mod creation and emphasize player creativity.