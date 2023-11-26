We are now waiting for the announcement on the first games of Xbox Game Pass arriving at December 2023also because the month in question presents itself as a bit of a mystery for the Microsoft subscription service, given that at the moment there are only two games confirmed.
Usually, having arrived a few days after the official announcement, we already have a rather precise idea of the various titles that will be included in the catalogue, but in this case the mystery is thick, given that there are only two titles confirmed , actually a bit few to make up the bulk of the first batch of December.
At the moment, the games confirmed for December 2023 on Xbox Game Pass are the following:
- SteamWorld Build – December 1st
- Against the Storm – December 8
Two rather different city builders
Curiously, both titles can be lumped together within the genre city builder, although they represent different meanings. SteamWorld Build presents the typical imagery of the series and showcases the construction of cities and structures in this style, while Against the Storm combines roguelike mechanics with city builder dynamics.
Obviously it must be a part of the upcoming games, which will probably be more. The problem is that it is also difficult to predict what other titles may be expected for the first part of the month in question.
The official announcement on the first Xbox Game Pass games of December 2023 should still arrive this week, more precisely on Tuesday 28 November 2023, at least according to Microsoft’s standard modus operandi on its service, so the wait is now almost over.
