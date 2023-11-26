We are now waiting for the announcement on the first games of Xbox Game Pass arriving at December 2023also because the month in question presents itself as a bit of a mystery for the Microsoft subscription service, given that at the moment there are only two games confirmed.

Usually, having arrived a few days after the official announcement, we already have a rather precise idea of ​​the various titles that will be included in the catalogue, but in this case the mystery is thick, given that there are only two titles confirmed , actually a bit few to make up the bulk of the first batch of December.

At the moment, the games confirmed for December 2023 on Xbox Game Pass are the following: