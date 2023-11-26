Pole dance | Oona Kivelä ended her racing career with the fifth world championship

Finland won 22 medals in the World Championships held in Jyväskylä.

Pole dancer I am Kivelä has won the pole dancing World Championship gold in his own category in the World Championship competitions held in Jyväskylä. The victory came to Kivelä in the final of the women’s series with 153.900 points. According to the release of the Finnish Pole Dance Association, Kivelä ended her competitive career with the fifth world championship.

Kivelä started pole dancing in 2008. When she was younger, she did gymnastics. Kivelä also won gold at the World Championships held in Lahti in August.

According to Kivelä, future plans include development work in the association’s national team activities. In addition, Kivelä coaches pole dancers of different ages.

“And I’m sure a new hall would be nice at some point. If I could get my own little empire somewhere that would focus on top pole vaulting,” Kivelä commented in August his plans after his racing career.

In the pole dancing world championships hosted by the Finnish Pole Dance Association and the city of Jyväskylä, there was competition in different series for both recreational and competitive championships. Finland won 22 medals in the competitions.

Last year’s champion, an Italian, finished second in the Kivelä series Beatrice Cogo and the bronze medal went to the fifth place last year Heta Kiljunen. The difference between silver and bronze was 0.133 points.