Through their social media accounts Xbox Game Pass has just announced some of the games coming in early July. Among these we have Neon Whiteone of the most highly rated games of 2022, already Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2one of the Smash Killers closest to success.

Of course, these are not the only additions to the service. In total, eight new titles will be coming to the Xbox Game Pass catalog that are sure to catch your attention. Here we share with you the complete list with their respective dates and of course the systems where you can play it.

Journey to the Savage Planet – July 3 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 – July 3 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Cricket 24 – July 9 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

The Case of the Golden Idol – July 9 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Neon White – July 11 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Tchia – July 11 (Cloud, Console and PC)

Magical Delicacy – July 16 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Flock – July 16 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Source: GameMill Entertainment.

So there you have it all the games coming to the service during the first half of July, be sure to stay tuned for the other half of the month. Remember that to enjoy any of these games you need to have an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription.Which one will you give a chance to?

What other surprises does Xbox Game Pass have in store for July?

In addition to adding new games, Xbox Game Pass will give fans of Palworld access to your new update. This one features a new island filled with new Pals, as well as new bosses and dungeons to take on. As if that weren’t enough, they decided to increase the level cap that players can reach.

There are also exclusive rewards for subscribers in the games of Warframe, EA Sports FC 24 and The Elder Scrolls Online. The latter is currently celebrating its 10th anniversary, so players will receive a special anniversary pack. So don’t forget to claim your rewards.

