Football player Jesus Boat He was seen on February 14, Valentine's Day, entering the residence of businesswoman Melissa Klug. This fact did not go unnoticed by the cameras. 'Magaly TV, the firm', who captured the athlete with a bouquet of balloons alluding to the celebration of love and friendship, an act that has generated various interpretations about his intention and the current state of his relationship with the influencer. It should be remembered that the couple had announced their separation at the end of January, citing differences after several years together.

Apparently, the Sport Boys player, aware of the presence of the paparazzi, tried at all times to hide the arrangement he was wearing. This detail has fueled speculation about whether his visit was aimed at seeking forgiveness from Klug or simply spend time with your daughter on such an important date. The soccer player reportedly arrived in the vehicle of a colleague, Justin Alarcón, probably trying to avoid journalists, and it was not until hours later that he was seen leaving the house, suggesting a prolonged stay.

Was Jesús Barco at Melissa Klug's house?

The presence of Jesus Boat at Melissa Klug's home on Valentine's Day was confirmed thanks to the images broadcast by Magaly Medina's program. The space reporters captured the athlete at 5:44 in the afternoon on February 14, at which time she entered the Klug residence in the company of one of Jefferson Farfán's sons.

Barco's departure was recorded several hours later, specifically at 8:51 pm, and then he returned to the house, which indicates that the footballer spent a significant part of the day in the place. It wasn't until the next day that he was observed leaving the businesswoman's home wearing different clothing than when he arrived, which suggests that he spent the night there.

Did Melissa Klug reconcile with Jesús Barco?

Given the wave of rumors and speculation about a possible reconciliation between Melissa Klug and Jesus Barco, the journalists from 'Magaly TV, la firma' did not take long to seek statements from the businesswoman. She, without going into details about her current relationship with the athlete, revealed that she had undergone an emergency operation the day before the footballer's visit, a situation that justified her presence in the home, especially to be next to her daughter at times. difficult.

Melissa Klug is currently 40 years old. Photo: LR composition/Melissa Klug

In addition, he mentioned that he still faces health problems related to uncontrolled bleeding, which implies that Barco could continue visiting his residence for family and support reasons.

This turn of events raises several questions about the future of the relationship between Melissa Klug and Jesús Barco, and how they will handle their personal and family situation in the public eye.