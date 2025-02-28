Eurazeothrough its acquisition team of medium and large companies, it has started exclusive negotiations to buy MapalRestoration software company with a dominant position in Spain. The operation, which is completed A sales process started in 2024acquisition of a majority participation of PSG Equity, together with the management team and the employees of the company.

PSG Equity, Software Investment Fund that was created within Providence Equity Partners And he is no longer linked to the American manager, he will retain a minority participation, as Eurazeo explained in a statement, in which he adds that the completion of the transaction is subject to the realization of the usual formalities and to obtain the relevant regulatory approvals. “The final financial information will be disclosed once the transaction is completed,” they add.

The operation involves the entry of the manager into the leader of Paneuropeo operational management software that offers a ‘SERVICE’ (SAAS) integral platform promoted by AI for critical administrative processes for food and hospitality services industries. Based in Madrid, MAPAL currently provides services to more than 2,000 customers in more than 40 countries through software solutions specifically for fast food restaurants (QSR)informal fast food restaurants (FSR), catering companies, pubs, bars and hotels.

Psg Equity, who has trusted William Blair to seek relief in capital, acquired a majority participation in Mapal in September 2019. Since then, since then, Mapal has accelerated its growth in new products and geographies lines. This strategic expansion has been reinforced by the acquisition of Flow Hospitality, Getcompliant, Easilys, Cloudreputation, Guudjob and Savvie.

In addition to implementing optimization, forecast and Genai tools in the market, Mapal has developed an advanced AI Manager, which is a significant advance in the automation of local management operations. “This innovation positions Mapal as a pioneer in the introduction of one of the first business management solutions promoted by AI in the hotel sector,” says Eurazeo.