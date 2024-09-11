It seems like a joke, but the franchise Shin Chan has regained great importance in the anime world, because despite not being as popular in Latin America, they still have their group of followers who await the release of their new programs, video games and other merchandise. With this in mind, the new film is about to hit theaters (at least in Spain), and recently released a new trailer that the most nostalgic fans will enjoy.

Shin Chan: The Superhero is an animated film based on the popular Japanese series Crayon Shin-chancreated by Yoshito Usui. In this film, the protagonist, Shinnosuke Nohara (better known as Shin Chan), becomes a hero in a plot that usually mixes comedy and action.

Here you can see the trailer:

It’s here! #trailer official ꜱʜɪɴ ᴄʜᴀɴ: ᴇʟ ꜱᴜᴘᴇʀʜᴇʀᴏᴇ! ☄️🍣#Shinchan awaits you at the cinema from October 18th 😏#ShinchanSuperhero pic.twitter.com/SX78u0jroh — Shin chan Spain (@shinchan_es_) September 9, 2024

The film follows the characteristic tone of the series, where Shin Chana mischievous and peculiar boy, faces absurd and comical situations with a humorous approach that is usually aimed at both children and adults. In this installment, his role as a “superhero” allows him to parody the archetypes of heroic characters who save the day, with the characteristic irreverent humor that makes him so popular.

Its premiere is confirmed for next year October 18th in movie theaters SpainFor now, it has not been confirmed that the film will be released in Latin America.

Via: Twitter

Author’s note: A film that promises a lot in the animation field. I hope they bring it to Latin America, since its dubbing is one of the most entertaining in the region.