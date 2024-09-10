Microsoft has confirmed that it is now available Xbox Game Pass Standard for consoles, the new subscription that replaces the old basic Game Pass for Xbox. The most important part to understand is exactly which games are not included in this version of the subscription at this time.
Via ResetEra, a user made a cross-comparison and indicated with a handy list Games Not in Xbox Game Pass Standard. In short, these are games that were released on Game Pass at launch in the last year or so. Everything else, new or old, is there.
The List of Xbox Game Pass Games Excluded from Standard
Here is the list of games that are currently Only available in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate:
- Age of Mythology: Retold Standard Edition
- Another Crab’s Treasure
- Botany Manor
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III – Cross-Gen Bundle
- Core Keeper (Xbox Series X|S)
- Creatures of Ava
- Diablo IV
- Dungeons Of Hinterberg
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes
- Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn
- flock
- Forza Motorsport Standard Edition
- Galacticare
- Go Mecha Ball
- Harold Halibut
- Hauntii
- Heavy Weapon
- Humanity
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
- Lightyear Frontier (Game Preview)
- Little Kitty, Big City
- Magical Delicacy
- MLB The Show 24 Xbox One
- MLB The Show 24 Xbox Series
- Neon White
- OCTOPATH TRAVELER II
- Open Roads
- PAYDAY 3
- PlateUp!
- Robin Hood – Sherwood Builders
- Rolling Hills: Make Sushi, Make Friends
- Sea of Solitude
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
- Slime Rancher 2
- SpiderHeck
- Star Trucker
- Starfield
- Still Wakes the Deep
- Tchia
- The Case of the Golden Idol
- The Rewinder
- Turnip Boy Robs a Bank
- VALORANT
- You Suck at Parking Complete Edition
To this list we must also add the games of EA Play, which are exclusive to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Also, remember that Xbox Game Pass Standard for consoles will not include D1 games, both from Microsoft and third parties.
