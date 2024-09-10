Microsoft has confirmed that it is now available Xbox Game Pass Standard for consoles, the new subscription that replaces the old basic Game Pass for Xbox. The most important part to understand is exactly which games are not included in this version of the subscription at this time.

Via ResetEra, a user made a cross-comparison and indicated with a handy list Games Not in Xbox Game Pass Standard. In short, these are games that were released on Game Pass at launch in the last year or so. Everything else, new or old, is there.