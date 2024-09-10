The Rings of Power It arrived as a prequel to the Lord of the Rings films, the film series that shows the epic fantasy of the books written by JRR Tolkien. However, while the trilogy of extensive films received a firm ovation, the series has suffered from criticism and Galadriel is the subject of aggressive controversy, I tell you more about it below.

There are several reasons why the audience has resistance to the series, mainly due to the adaptation of the Middle Earth universe, in particular, they set their sights on the creation of the story, because the books do not have a complete record of this part (especially the first season of The Rings of Powerit seems that The War of Egion, which has original source material, could subsequently be adapted).

Fans resent that the adaptation is not what they expected from the Tolkien perspective and from the eye of Peter Jackson’s vision (director of the trilogy). The main criticism and distrust allude to this pair of Achilles heels, which do not fit into the viewers’ perspective.

However, There are more details for which the general audience has resistance to The Rings of Power, And although it is veiled, if we think about it for a moment, it is quite obvious, it is because one of the protagonists is a woman, don’t you believe me? Keep reading the article to confirm it.

The Rings of Power, why is it causing so much discontent? – A look at its heroine

Who is Galadriel?

Galadriel is an elf commander who possesses remarkable strength and skill on the battlefield. While she seeks to bring peace to Middle-earth, she is also driven by a sense of reckoning, as her brother and many of her loved ones have fallen in the battle against the evil that Sauron spreads across the land.

Galadriel ends up being blinded by her anguish and her apprehension of the past, the elf maintains a path of mourning that tries to survive through activities that keep the spark she has alive, in the end, She is a woman of arms and her pain only encourages her to seek more confrontations, something she herself recognizes. The search is now part of her, and she does not know what to do with it.

Besides, Galadriel wants to be right and although she knows she is tempted by several evils, she always ends up following her intuition, no matter what others warn her about, which causes her to make mistakes that she could have avoided if she had been more cautious, empathetic, or receptive (listening to the advice and perspective of others before making important decisions that will affect her entire community). Galadriel, it is true, is arrogant and self-centered.

However, if we look closely, represents the classic archetype of a young hero who will cause several serious problems and will eventually learn from it, He will realize the lack of maturity that led him to make serious mistakes, and in light of this, if we accept heroes in this way, why is she crucified?

Source: Prime Video

The real reason behind the hatred of Galadriel: she is a woman

In the 21st century, women finally take the lead as warriors! Girls at arms! Laguertha de Vikings is an example of this, but it is also proof, like Galadriel, that Neither the scriptwriters nor society are prepared to manage and accept them properly.

And the fact is that now the protagonist ofThe Rings of Power reach for the sabre, it does not mean that he should only copy the archetype of the classic hero: the male hero. What is the point of this? In realityshe would have to find a path that she can manage and understand for herself, the problem with Galadriel is that she is a classic hero, without being one, she is not allowed to find her own path, she has to follow the one that has been determined for men, but since she is not a man, every step is perceived, to a certain degree, as incoherent.

Source: Prime Video

She is a woman in men’s shoes and is frowned upon for not looking exactly like one.

Galadriel’s Path in The Rings of Power, the Classic Hero’s Path

Galadriel is one of the main heroines and has several Achilles heels, however, if she were Achilles, as such, her own mistakes would be taken as just another moment in her important development as a heroine, after all, Heroes fail to understand their tasks, functions, and purposes in the world.

If Galadriel were Achilles or someone similar to him (as a male, I mean), each of her less pleasant characteristics could make the audience empathetic and compassionate, but since she is not, and she has one of the essential focuses for the development of the story in Middle Earth, it causes bad mood and contempt for “failing”, for “succumbing” to the so-called evil one, who has also been fighting since the beginning of the story —more than one hero has been seduced by the “beauty” and “false innocence” of a masked villain—.

The audience that does not find her as she is presented in Peter Jackson’s saga, instead finds an obsessive, wounded, arrogant, stubborn woman, overconfident, skilled in weapons, who does not shut up and also disobeys, who is beautiful – and too much so – but who, above all things: fails. Inadequate, the woman should not be that and furthermore, she is condemned not to fail, precisely for that reason she occupies “minor” places in which she will never fail, so, what happens with Galadriel in The Rings of Power?

In view of the above, the audience devours it with poisonous criticism and it is that, if we want to find the Galadriel of Lord of the Ringsof course, to begin with, it is much wiser than in The Rings of Powerand of course this is after this stage that we did not know and now we see framed in the seriesOne is the warrior Galadriel in training, the other is the one who learned her way as a hero and who no longer has to fight but guide.

After many years, We realize that Galadriel has finished her journey as a hero and that in Frodo’s story she is presented in the archetype of the virgin, as Tolkien himself mentioned, and that definitely does not coincide with the perspectives we have of the heroine today.

Source: Prime Video

Women grow, they transform, Galadriel had a previous development, as a heroine and then as a sage. Women age, and have multiple facets, it is natural and they have the right to exercise them as they wish.

In The Rings of Power, Galadriel is one of the elves who bears the destiny of Middle Earth, and this implies a long path full of light and shadow… A dark path of combat, but this should not put her in opposition to her later self.

Galadriel is definitely not the stubborn, but generous type of hero like Tanjiro Kamado from Demon Slayer or Yuji Itadori of Jujutsu Kaisenin The Rings of Power, Galadriel embodies another type of hero, who is nevertheless respected for who he is, while she is harshly criticized. However, some heroes of this type are also characters with a mature air and full of confidence who manage the development of their heroism in a more complex way and are respected for it. May I remind you?

Gilgamesh of Fate Zero and Denji of Chainsaw Man They are a couple of guys who think about themselves and the shine of the golden coat. Gilgamesh is arrogant, cynical, stubborn and arrogant, he accepts it at face value and everyone respects him for who he is, especially since he considers that he does what he can for his community and that this is not at odds with his personal goals.

Gilgamesh is even one of the most popular heroes because his intimidating aura makes his image even more interesting, however, if Galadriel replicates his flaws, they remain as they are, without justification, understanding in context or the right to change, something that is not criticized from the king of Uruk.

For his part, Denji of Chainsaw Man He is younger, has mixed feelings and takes a while to reflect and make decisions, although in the worst moments he is quite impulsive and has wasted opportunities, despite this, he is always given the benefit of the doubt and his youth when he makes mistakes is understood, in addition to the fact that his losses and pain usually justify his egocentric and immature actions. We all love Denji for the things that have happened to him, because “he is small and cannot”, however, when our young elf appears, she is not granted the same appreciation for her losses.

So what do you think? Which other heroes are unbearable but loved anyway? And how many heroines are we able to appreciate and why? Are you enjoying it? The Rings of Power?

