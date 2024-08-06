Four Games Are Leaving Xbox Game Pass Catalog next August 15th, and this time too Microsoft will give users the chance to purchase them with a 20% discount, so as to keep them in their library.

Airborne Kingdoms (Cloud, Console and PC)

Offworld Trading Company (PC)

Shadow Warrior 3 (Cloud, Console and PC)

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (Cloud, Console and PC)

The city builder Airborne Kingdoms and the strategy Offworld Trading Company represent the most niche portion of this package of titles, while you surely know or have tried the two action games of the situation, namely Shadow Warrior 3 and The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.