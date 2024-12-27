In the last days of this 2024 that is about to say goodbye, Matadero Madrid joins the Christmas celebrations with a diverse program for all types of audiences – although obviously focused on entertainment and family enjoyment – that, under the motto ‘Madrid, Christmas Meeting’started yesterday with the DJ sessions by Gela and Carusoul, who made the audience move on the Plaza stage with their funk, disco and house set. Today, Thursday, the dancing continues from 1:00 p.m. with ‘Arigato – Cuento que te canto’, which turns family stories into interactive songs and dances, and at 6:30 p.m., Pablo Galiano & Musictones will take a tour of the great classics of the popular music.

On December 28, The Fantastic Band will perform songs from Beatles at 1 p.m., and at 6:30 p.m. The Clams will fuse soul, R&B and gospel; while on the 29th La Fantástica Banda will offer a family concert at 1 p.m., and at 6:30 p.m., harmonica player Marcos Coll and multi-instrumentalist Will Jacobs will offer a live performance to the rhythm of blues. On December 30, Isabel de Arza (Bihotza) will present a family electronic session at 1 p.m., and at 6:30 p.m. Carusoul will offer a new session to enjoy its selection of great songs for all audiences.

Now with the change of year, on January 2 at 1:00 p.m. it will be the turn of Pep López & Afónix Producciones to present ‘Folkids’a participatory show of dance and world folk songs, which will be followed by funk, disco, psychedelia and rock from Mamafunko at 6:30 p.m. On January 3 there will be another ‘Folkids’ session at 1 p.m., and, at 6:30 p.m., the singer Au Rora will offer a concert fusing jazz, bossa nova, soul and R&B.

At Espacio El Taller, until January 3, the Minimons company presents the participatory theater installation ‘Beautiful Christmas Stories’with free access until capacity is reached from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. In the Auditorium Space of the Casa del Lector, from December 27 to 30 at 12 and 5:30 p.m., automata, puppets and a lot of humor come together to give meaning to ‘Lib’èlul-la’, a particular show created by the artist and clown Toti Toronell. The Espacio Nube will offer workshops on reading and creating stories and comics, illustration, Christmas decorations and masks until January 3, and Nave 12 will hold oral storytelling shows for family audiences at 5 p.m. and for adults at 8pm.









The Max Aub Room, in Nave 10 of Matadero, will host the family theater play ‘Mr. Bo’, a comedy without words by the Marie de Jongh Teatroa company (10 euros), and in Terrario, Matadero Madrid will offer family artistic creation workshops until December 30. On January 2, at 5:30 p.m., Rafael Boeta, in collaboration with Delfo Teatro, will present the story ‘Three points for Noah’promoted by the General Directorate of Equality and Against Gender Violence of the City Council as part of the activities of the municipal Network of Equality Spaces.

This year, the ‘Madrid, Christmas Encounter’ program is expanded to the Serrería Belga Cultural Space, where German culture will be the protagonist with craft workshops inspired by its Christmas traditions. In addition, tribute will be paid to Hans Christian Andersen on the 150th anniversary of his death, through a cycle of oral stories.