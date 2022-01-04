We had brought you the three indie titles available from today on Xbox Game Pass, but now Xbox has announced which games will be next to enter the full-bodied catalog starting from the next few days for the first half of January.

Embr – from January 6th

Team up with friends to become the überest fireman there is and earn a hefty nest egg. Run inside burning buildings teeming with danger, valuables and super inviolable security systems. Put out fires, rescue people in danger, recover goods and earn a living. Purchase super-tech tools with advanced power-ups and complete new ones that unlock more ways to play.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition – starting January 6

There is only one person who can save humanity from the greatest threat that has ever existed. Relive the legend of Commander Shepard in the acclaimed Mass Effect trilogy with Mass Effect Legendary Edition. Includes all core single player content and over 40 downloadable content from Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2 and Mass Effect 3, including weapons, armor and promotional packs, remastered and optimized in 4K Ultra HD.

Outer Wilds – January 6th

Outer Wilds is an open world game about the mysterious story of a solar system trapped in an eternal time loop. Take on the role of the latest recruit in the Outer Wilds Expedition, a very recent space program hunting for answers within an enigmatic ever-changing solar system.

Spelunky 2 – from January 13

This addicting roguelike platformer gives you immense freedom to carve your way through its randomly generated caves and ruins. Exercise your creativity and through your actions, tell a unique story every time you play. Discover the secrets alone or with friends!

The Anacrusis (preview) – January 13th

The Anacrusis is a four-player cooperative first-person shooter set aboard a huge spaceship stranded on the edge of space exploration. Join your friends in an endlessly replayable battle against hordes of aliens to unlock perks, weapons and new ways to play to share with your team.

As always, there will be several games leaving the service on January 15th:

Desperados III (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Ghost of a Tale (PC)

Kingdom Hearts III (Console)

Mount & Blade: Warband (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Pandemic (Console and PC)

Yiik: A Postmodern RPG (PC)

Source: Xbox