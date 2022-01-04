With the arrival of the new year, Microsoft has recently unveiled the list of free games that will be available in January 2022 on the Xbox Game Pass service, some of which are already available from today. The service allows you to have free titles every month, to be able to play on console, PC or even on mobile, with the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

After the recent arrival of the list of free games on Amazon Prime Gaming, now comes the list of free games available on the service in January, with some of which already available today. Among the various titles present there is also Mass Effect Legendary Edition, the collection of all the games of the famous saga, remastered in 4K.

Among the titles available today we find The Pedestrian, a 2.5D puzzle game that will test your observational spirit, putting yourself in the shoes of a little man inside the road signs. Your task will be to continue, while the rest of the world continues to live its daily life.

Another title for puzzle fans is Gorogoa, winner in the Debut Game category at the BAFTA Games Awards, this title features landscapes completely handcrafted by artist Jason Roberts. Your task will be to solve complex puzzles by modifying, overlapping or turning the various images.

We’ve looked deep into our crystal ball and saw that these awesome games are coming soonhttps://t.co/aHFVE4ZpWQ pic.twitter.com/PDWCiMHLtk – Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) January 4, 2022

Without further ado, here is the complete list of free games on the Xbox Game Pass service for the period of January 2022:

January 4, 2022: Gorogoa (Cloud, console and PC), Olija (Cloud, console and PC), The Pedestrian (Cloud, console and PC)

January 6, 2022: Embr (Cloud, console and PC), Mass Effect Legendary Edition (console and PC), Outer Wilds (Cloud, console and PC)

January 13, 2022: Spelunky 2 (console and PC), The Anacrusis (console and PC)

Also here is the list of games that will leave the service on January 15th: