The company highlighted which titles have been available since October 3 in this service; are the cases of Gotham Knights, The Lamplighter’s League and Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy.

In the case of the first two, they can be played from PC, Xbox Series X|S and the same cloud, while the compilation of Ace Attorney It is also accessible from these platforms as well as Xbox One.

Something else that is already available on Xbox Game Pass is downloadable content and other extras. These are the cases of both the early access of EA Sports NHL 24 as The Legend of Monkey Island – The Lair of LeChuck of Sea of ​​Thieves.

Fountain: Xbox.

The subsequent Xbox Game Pass launch list for this month would be as follows taking into account the release dates:

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide (Cloud and Xbox Series X|S) – October 4

Forza Motorsport (Cloud, PC and Xbox Series X|S) – October 10

From Space (Cloud, Xbox consoles and PC) – October 12

Like A Dragon: Ishin! (Cloud, Xbox consoles and PC) – October 17

In the case of Forza Motorsport The game is available on this service from day one for all its affiliates and is one of the most anticipated titles of this year.

As to Like A Dragon: Ishin!although it came out in February 2023, it will only debut on this platform and it is a proposal that is very worthwhile.

Fountain: Sega.

Microsoft also shared the list of software that will leave the Xbox Game Pass catalog starting October 15:

Eville (Cloud, Xbox consoles and PC)

Overwhelm (PC)

Shenzhen I/O (PC)

The Legend of Tianding (Cloud, Xbox consoles and PC)

Trek to Yomi (Cloud, Xbox consoles and PC)

Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion (Cloud, Xbox consoles and PC)

