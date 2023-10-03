Republican Kevin McCarthy was removed as speaker of the United States House of Representatives on Tuesday. House members have approved a vote of no confidence, previously introduced by one of McCarthy’s party colleagues and rival Matt Gaetz. It is a historic vote: none speaker the House of Representatives was once impeached by such a motion.

A minority in his own party was outraged by a measure that McCarthy pushed through, with the help of President Joe Biden’s Democratic party, to keep government funding going. Because all Democrats also wanted to get rid of McCarthy, they had enough votes to impeach him.

Earlier on Tuesday, House members had the opportunity to vote down the motion. McCarthy just missed that, as he fell ten votes short. The vote on the motion of no confidence was ultimately 216 against 210.

The motion turns the US House upside down. A successor is far from known. Republican Representative from Oklahoma Tom Cole called it “a sad day” at the start of Tuesday evening’s debate. He urged his colleagues not to plunge the House into “chaos”. The author of the motion Gaetz then replied: “Speaker McCarthy is Chaos”.