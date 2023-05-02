Microsoft has unveiled the games coming up Xbox Game Pass to early May 2023. Let’s see what are the additions proposed by the Redmond house for PC, cloud and console:

May 4th – Ravenlock (Cloud, Console & PC)

May 8 – Weird West: Definitive Edition (Xbox Series X|S)

May 9 – Shadowrun Trilogy (PC)

May 11 – Escape: Melodies of Steel 2 (Cloud, Console & PC)

Ravenlok will be available from launch on Game Pass. It’s an action game in which we explore a world beyond a mystical looking glass, where terrifying monsters and an evil queen live. You will have to use a sword, magic and fight in hand-crafted environments.

Weird West: Definitive Edition is an action RPG that offers a dark version of the Wild West: this Definitive Edition should contain various improvements to the “quality of life” of the base game. Shadow Run Trilogyalready available on the cloud and consoles, also arrives on PC and offers three cult tactical RPGs with a cyberpunk setting.

In the end, Escape: Melodies of Steel 2 will also be available from launch: it is a turn-based RPG with a strategy-based combat system. Of course, the already available Redfall must be added to these.

Also confirmed are the games that will be removed from Xbox Game Pass on May 15ththat is to say:

Before We Leave (Cloud, Console and PC)

Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition (Cloud, Console & PC)

Hearts of Iron IV (PC)

Her Story (PC)

Umurangi Generation: Special Edition (Cloud, Console and PC)

