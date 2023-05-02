At this point, questioning Paunovic’s work with Chivas would be a waste of time. The reality is that the Serbian coach has done much more than was expected within the Guadalajara team. The expectation around him was very low due to the little knowledge he might have regarding Mexican soccer and his work has spoken for him, showing that he is a capable guy. That style of coach that he seeks to exploit the best virtues of each man that he has at his disposal.
Perhaps the biggest question that can be raised regarding Paunovic’s management is the little activity that some talents trained in the quarry have had and who have performed with the subsidiary, but who have not been taken into account by the coach. One of those names is that of Sebastián Pérez Bouquet, a young player with plausible conditions and who has shown on countless occasions that he is a different footballer, but that he is not to the coach’s taste and that he has one foot outside of Chivas.
The board’s position is clear: respect Paunovic’s decisions and they don’t want to impose players. For this reason they have made the decision to release Pérez Bouquet. They know that it is a waste of talent for Sebastián to continue as part of the Tapatío when his level is much better. That being the case, they will look for a team that will receive him on loan from 6 months to a year and in this way the playmaker can continue with his training.
