Microsoft has announced its next lineup of titles headed to Xbox Game Pass over the first half of August, and it’s headlined by Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy.

Is this one game? Is this technically three? Regardless, get ready to play (or replay) Crash Bandicoot, Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back and Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped on cloud, console and PC from this Thursday 8th August.

Coming to Xbox Game Pass this month:

Creatures of Ava (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – 7th August

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy (Cloud, Console, and PC) – 8th August

Mafia: Definitive Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) – 13th August

It’s not a long list of games, to be sure, but if you’re yet to try the souped up Mafia remake then that is definitely worth a look. A ground-up reconstruction of the first Mafia tale, this takes place in 1930s America and sees Tommy-gun-toting title character Tommy Angelo trying to make his way in a world of organized crime.

“A mostly thorough remake of 2002’s original, Mafia: Definitive Edition has its moments – but it struggles by the standards of today,” Chris Tapsell wrote in Eurogamer’s Mafia: Definitive Edition review.

Creatures of Ava, meanwhile, launches in to Game Pass this week. This colorful creature-saving fantasy action-adventure looks like it could be something special. It’s co-developed by Spanish indie studios Inverse and Chibig, with Tomb Raider writer Rhianna Pratchett involved in creating the narrative.

Creatures of Ava trailer.Watch on YouTube

As Xbox gives, so it also takes away. Here’s the list of titles set to leave Xbox Game Pass on 15th August.

Airborne Kingdoms (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Offworld Trading Company (PC)

Shadow Warrior 3 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (Cloud, Console, and PC)

For more on Microsoft’s subscription service, you can check out our handy Xbox Game Pass guide detailing the many titles available. Need to renew your subscription? Here are the best Xbox Game Pass deals we’ve spotted.