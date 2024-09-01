Ali Maali (Abu Dhabi)

After the end of two rounds of the “ADNOC Professional League”, some variables have appeared that add more excitement and fun to the season, after the expansion of the circle of competition for the top spot, which is currently occupied by 4 teams, which is happening for the third time in the history of professionalism that began in the 2008-2009 season, namely Al Nasr, Sharjah, Shabab Al Ahli and Al Wahda, each with 6 points, and at the same time, 4 teams did not gain any points, namely Ajman, Dibba Al Hisn, Khorfakkan and Al Orouba.

Indicators confirm that the season will be hot, due to the desire of many clubs to return to embrace the title, especially Al Wahda, Al Nasr, Sharjah, and Shabab Al Ahli, and the pursuit of Al Ain and Al Jazira, as well as Al Wasl, the title holder.

The “quadruple lead” is repeated after the first two rounds for the third time in the professional era, the 2012-2013 season, with Al Wasl, Al Nasr, Al Dhafra and Dubai (4 points), and the 2018-2019 season, between Al Wahda, Sharjah, Al Ain and Al Jazira (6 points).

It is noteworthy in the current leadership that this is the first time that Al-Nasr and Sharjah are together, and the third for Al-Nasr, after leading the 2012-2013 and 2015-2016 seasons, and the fifth for Sharjah since the 2018-2019 season to the 2022-2023 season, including the cancelled season “2019-2020” due to the “Corona” virus, and the fifth as well for Al-Wahda in the 2009-2010 season, and alone in the 2014-2015 season, and with Shabab Al-Ahli in the 2017-2018 season, and the 2018-2019 season with Sharjah, Al-Ain and Al-Jazira.

Leading after two rounds

2008-2009: Al-Ahly Youth “6 points”

2009-2010: Al Ain, Al Wahda, Al Jazira (6 points)

2010-2011: Al Ain, Al Jazira, Bani Yas (6 points)

2011-2012: Al Wasl “6 points”

2012-2013: Al Wasl, Al Nasr, Al Dhafra, Dubai (4 points)

2013-2014: Al-Shabab, Al-Ahli Youth “6 points”

2014-2015: Unity with 6 points

2015-2016: Al Ahli previously, Bani Yas, Al Ain, Al Nasr, Al Shabab previously “6 points”

2016-2017: Shabab Al Ahli, Al Ain, Al Shabab (6 points)

2017-2018: Al-Wahda, Shabab Al-Ahli “6 points”

2018-2019: Al Wahda, Sharjah, Al Ain, Al Jazira (6 points)

2019-2020: Shabab Al Ahli, Sharjah, Al Ain (6 points)

2020-2021: Bani Yas, Sharjah «6 points»

2021-2022: Al Ain, Shabab Al Ahli, Sharjah (6 points)

2022-2023: Sharjah, Al Jazira “6 points”

2023-2024: Shabab Al Ahli, Al Ain, Al Wasl (6 points)

2024-2025: Al Nasr, Sharjah, Shabab Al Ahli, Al Wahda (6 points)