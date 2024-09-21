The well-known journalist/insider Jez Corden Windows Central, always very close to Xbox issues and a rather reliable source in this area, has reported something of what it might know about the announcements that Microsoft will make during the Tokyo Game Show 2024 and which also concern Final Fantasy on Xboxalthough this may not be what everyone is waiting for.

According to Corden, it is likely that during TGS 2024, which will be held from September 24 to 28, there could be some very interesting announcements regarding the Square Enix series on Xbox, in line with that rapprochement between the companies that has already been announced for some time, both by the Japanese publisher and by Microsoft.

In this case, it seems that there is a possibility that it will be announced Final Fantasy 16 on Xbox Series X|S, which would be pretty in line with expectations, considering that the game has also been available on PC for a few days, its exclusivity on PS5 having expired.