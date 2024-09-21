The well-known journalist/insider Jez Corden Windows Central, always very close to Xbox issues and a rather reliable source in this area, has reported something of what it might know about the announcements that Microsoft will make during the Tokyo Game Show 2024 and which also concern Final Fantasy on Xboxalthough this may not be what everyone is waiting for.
According to Corden, it is likely that during TGS 2024, which will be held from September 24 to 28, there could be some very interesting announcements regarding the Square Enix series on Xbox, in line with that rapprochement between the companies that has already been announced for some time, both by the Japanese publisher and by Microsoft.
In this case, it seems that there is a possibility that it will be announced Final Fantasy 16 on Xbox Series X|S, which would be pretty in line with expectations, considering that the game has also been available on PC for a few days, its exclusivity on PS5 having expired.
What about the remakes?
The other announcement that could probably find space during the TGS 2024 would be the collection Final Fantasy 1-6 Pixel Remastersanother title that strangely skipped Xbox Series X|S previously. And the famous remake? Well, according to Jez Corden, we shouldn’t expect an announcement regarding Final Fantasy Remake or Final Fantasy Rebirth on Xbox.
So according to the journalist it is very difficult that the remake in two parts of Final Fantasy 7 (while waiting for the third) will be announced on Xbox, or at least it is unlikely that this will happen during the Tokyo Game Show 2024, while the announcement of Final Fantasy 16 and Pixel Remasters would be predictable.
In the past few days, Square Enix’s financial data has emerged, showing that Final Fantasy Rebirth, Final Fantasy 16, and Foamstars have all sold below expectations, and this has further pushed Square Enix to evaluate multiplatform releases, so some changes in this area are expected in the near future.
