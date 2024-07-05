Marvel Rivals has introduced Spider-Man with a trailer: the famous hero will be part of the roster of the Overwatch-style shooter developed by NetEase Games, and apparently he will be available with different costumes based on his long story.

Able to climb and run on walls, even to avoid attacks from his opponents, Spider-Man can use his iconic webs to hit enemies and possibly attract them, then unleash devastating combinations of punches and kicks.

Of course, the cobwebs will also be useful to the character for move quickly within mapsswinging from building to building to reach the center of the action in seconds… or promptly retreat!

Returning to the costumes, There are three in the video: the classic one, the Punk version with the peculiar pointed “crest” and the famous Peter Parker costume with a paper bag instead of a mask to hide his identity in difficult times.