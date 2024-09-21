Mexico is experiencing a worrying Increase in sexually transmitted disease infections (ETS), with an increase of 50% in cases of HIV, syphilis and gonorrhea in recent years.

The lack of condom use and other preventive measures have exacerbated the situation, according to health authorities. This phenomenon has set off alarm bells throughout the country, especially in the state of Jaliscowhere the State Council for the Prevention of AIDS has reported alarming figures.

Luis Alberto Ruiz Mora, director of the Council, explained that the number of people affected by the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) has increased dramatically since 2018and the trend does not seem to be slowing down. “Last year we closed with a little more than 1,200 people diagnosed with HIV in the state, practically double what was recorded in 2018,” said the official.

Despite the pandemic, the rate of case detection remained stable, but the lack of access to testing during this period has been a key factor in the delay in diagnoses. Now, with the reactivation of post-pandemic testing, diagnoses have increased again.

HIV and other STDs on the rise

HIV is not the only concern. Other sexually transmitted diseases, such as syphilis and gonorrhea, have also shown a significant increase. Ruiz Mora explained that cases of syphilis in the state have gone from less than 300 in 2017 to more than 1,400 in 2023, with a notable increase in women, who currently represent a majority of diagnoses. “It is worrying to see how women are seeking medical attention more, which reflects greater visibility in that group,” she commented.

In addition to the syphilisthere has been a significant increase in cases of gonorrhea, genital herpes and chancroid, an infection similar to syphilis. These infections, although treatable, can have serious consequences if not detected and treated in time. The call from health authorities is clear: the population should seek immediate medical attention upon noticing any symptoms, such as sores, wounds or unusual secretions on the genitals.

Prevention and treatment

The current situation underlines the urgent need to resume prevention measures and increase awareness about STDs. Sexual education, correct and consistent condom use, and regular testing are fundamental pillars to control the spread of these diseases. Ruiz Mora insisted that STDs are curable and treatments are free, which eliminates one of the main barriers to receiving timely medical care. “People who present symptoms should immediately go to a health center, where they will be provided with the appropriate treatment at no cost,” she reiterated.

State Congress to confront the crisis

To address this situation, the Third State Congress on HIV AIDS and Sexually Transmitted Diseases is being held this week, with the aim of training medical personnel who assist patients with HIV and other STDs. During the event, the update on treatments and prevention strategies will be discussed, as well as the need for a comprehensive approach to reduce infections and improve the quality of life of patients.

HIV, although chronic and medically treatable, remains preventable. Authorities urge the population not to let down their guard and to practice safe sexual practices. Ruiz Mora stressed the importance of educating the population, especially young people, about the risks of STDs and the importance of regular testing.