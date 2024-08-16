More and more insistent rumours seem to confirm that we are almost there: it’s time for a second batch of Xbox exclusives on PS5likely with an announcement coming during Gamescom 2024. Well, what are the next games Microsoft first party coming to Sony console? A title that many are now talking about is Microsoft Flight Simulatorthe spectacular flight simulator developed by Asobo Studio that created a lot of talk about itself both at launch on PC and Xbox Series X|S, given its extraordinary technical aspects and incredible realism. A realism applied not only to the graphics, capable of reproducing in a truly detailed manner many iconic places and of giving us absolutely suggestive panoramas while we fly our plane from one stop to another, but also to the mechanics of a simulation gameplay of great depth.

What about the other games? Another rather popular rumor, also relaunched by reliable sources, concerns Forza Horizon 5, which would mark the debut on PlayStation of a series that is not only historic but also very important for Microsoftif we consider that the last episode had 37 million players. Compared to Microsoft Flight Simulator, which is a very valid but in many ways niche product, Forza Horizon 5 could be the right title to really conquer the PlayStation usersfilling a rather glaring gap as regards that kind of experience on the Sony platform. While the second batch of Xbox exclusives coming to PlayStation will again consist of four games, what could the other two be? In recent days, rumors have returned to the forefront regarding the possible arrival of Starfield on PS5, coinciding with the first anniversary of the Bethesda action RPG. Finally, we are reasonably certain that the numbers achieved so far by Senua’s Sacrifice: Hellblade 2 have not fully satisfied Microsoft compared to the investments made, therefore a possible debut on PlayStation 5 for the adventure signed by Ninja Theory would represent the icing on the cake of a second round decidedly more robust and convincing than the first. What do you think? Are these the first party Xbox games coming to PlayStation? Or have you imagined an alternative list? Let’s talk about it.

