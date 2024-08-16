Ciudad Juarez.- Two alleged drug dealers were arrested by the Municipal Police on Thursday afternoon, in possession of more than a kilo of marijuana, reported the spokesman for the Municipal Public Security Secretariat (SSPM) Adrián Sánchez.

He said the arrest occurred on the streets of Monte Blanco and Cedros del Estero, in the Urbivilla del Cedro subdivision, where police noticed that a blue Honda Accord, 2006 model, was being driven inappropriately, putting the physical integrity of third parties at risk.

The officers approached the passengers to reprimand them and found three packages with a total weight of two and a half pounds of marijuana in the back seats of the car, and proceeded to arrest them.

Carlos Salvador MP, 27, and Luis Alonso LA, 32, were brought before the federal Public Prosecutor’s Office, accused of crimes against health.