Sunday full of emotions

Endless day and crazy final at Phillip Island, where Alex Lowes, after the success in the Superpole Race, repeats himself with another spectacular victory also in Race 2. The Kawasaki rider, constantly fighting for 1st place with a Bautista in top form, overtakes the reigning champion on the last lap with a move on the outside.

Race report

Race 2, contrary to the initially scheduled time, was postponed to 7:15 Italian. This was due to a technical problem that occurred with the bike of an Australian Superbike rider which flooded the track with oil between turns 1 and 2. Despite the washing of the track for the Supersport, the circuit was still not in ideal conditions to be able to race carry out the race safely. The start of the category, consequently, was postponed to 6.30 am (with the race being reduced to just 9 laps), and with the Superbike race delayed in turn. At the start Locatelli emerged and immediately took the lead from Lowes, who was also overtaken shortly afterwards by Bautista. The British quickly loses positions even on Razgatliogluhowever forced to retire already on the second lap for the BMW engine failure. In this way, third place goes first to Sam Lowes and then to Iannone, who also made a great start just like Rhea. However, on the third lap, the race comes interrupted just for one fall of the Northern Irishman in turn 11. After the initial apprehension for the six-time world champion, transported on a stretcher off the track but still self conscious, the new Yamaha rider returned to the pits at the end of the race. Thanks to the red flag and the time already lost in the Australian afternoon, the race was reduced to 11 laps, thus without the obligation of a pit stop.

At the second start Bautista keeps the lead, but the real protagonist reveals himself Michael Rinaldi, who even jumped to 2nd place after a spectacular overtaking on Locatelli, who instead quickly lost positions to 6th place. On the contrary, Iannone did well, managing to get back into the podium area by getting the better of Alex Lowes. In the following five laps, with continuous upheavals in the standings, Locatelli gradually recovered to third position, with Rinaldi in turn experiencing severe tire degradation. The real twist, however, occurs on the last lap. On the outside of turn 4, the rider from Bergamo tries to overtake Lowes, who in the meantime has returned to 2nd, but loses control of the bike and falling. The same does not happen to the Englishman on Bautista, who always flanks the outside the reigning champion with a spectacular maneuver and then winning in the photo finish. Behind them, from 3rd to 6th place, all Italian pilots. In the order, Petrucci, Iannone, Bulega and Rinaldi. Also in Race 2 at Phillip Island in 2020, Lowes took his second and final Superbike victory, while Petrucci celebrated on the podium for the fourth time in the series.

Superbikes | Phillip Island 2024, Race 2: order of arrival

POS. PILOT MOTORCYCLE TIME/GAP 1 Alex Lowes Kawasaki 14 laps 2 Alvaro Bautista Ducati +0.048 3 Danilo Petrucci Ducati +1,178 4 Andrea Iannone Ducati +1,275 5 Nicolò Bulega Ducati +2,346 6 Michael Rinaldi Ducati +2,913 7 Sam Lowes Ducati +3,480 8 Garrett Gerloff BMW +4,119 9 Dominique Aegerter Yamaha +5,152 10 Michael van der Mark BMW +1,159 11 Axel Bassani Kawasaki +5,183 12 Remy Gardner Yamaha +7,652 13 Xavi Vierge Honda +9,082 14 Philipp Öttl Yamaha +10,729 15 Bradley Ray Yamaha +11,806 16 Tito Rabat Kawasaki +17,416 17 Scott Redding BMW +21.815 18 Tarran MacKenzie Honda +25,481 19 Adam Norrodin Honda +32.107 20 Andrea Locatelli Yamaha DNF 21 Jonathan Rea Yamaha DNF 22 Toprak Razgatlioglu BMW DNF

Next appointment

Having completed the first round of the 2024 season, Superbike will now take a month's break before making its debut in Europe from 22 to 24 March with the Catalonia Round. The venue for the second round of the world championship will be the Montmelò circuit in Barcelona.