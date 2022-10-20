Going for the premium

Video games have become such a wide-ranging hobby that the options we have to consume them range from extremely accessible entry prices, to the most premium for those who want the best of the best. Precisely, Xbox has taken the position of offering the most paths for consumers. For proof, we have the case of Xbox Series S and Game Pass, a combo that is undoubtedly the best cost-benefit deal that someone can currently find to enter the new generation of consoles. Of course, we also have the other side of the brand, one that seeks to spearhead if we talk about hardware, even in areas that we could say, its standard products already perform very well. The line of Elite controls belongs precisely to all this that I am telling you about and for a few days now, we have been testing its most recent proposal, one that promises to become the definitive control, has it succeeded?

Since the Xbox 360 era, Microsoft has been one of the leaders when it comes to control design. Even, for many, from that moment the pinnacle of what could be improved in a controller was reached. For the Xbox One changes were made and in effect, what seemed no longer improvable could be improved and to top it off, it was decided to launch a line of premium hardware for those who were looking for the best of the best. This is how we met the first Elite Series, which I had the opportunity to use for many years as this invincible work machine. Needless to say, my experience with this control has been more than satisfactory in every way, from durability to comfort and versatility. Sure, everything ends and I had recently considered retiring my old boss to give the next generation a chance. That way, I jumped right into using the Xbox Elite Series 2 Core, which has my expectations extremely high.

Problems solved?

One of the things that impressed me the most when I heard and read was when the Xbox Elite Series 2 was released a few months ago. According to a significant number of users, the controller had drifting and durability issues on things like bumpers. I say the above because absolutely no one expects that a control of almost $300 dollars, will give these problems, less coming from Microsoft, because we can criticize many parts of this company, but the reality is that in terms of its latest hardware, there is simply no any complaint. Anyway, I have always been quite skeptical about these user reports, because in addition to not knowing who is behind the accusation or their intentions, we must always take into account the type of use that is being given to the device. Let’s face it, many are quite violent with their controls, not to mention unhygienic when using them.

At the moment, I can tell you that my Xbox Elite Series 2 Core has performed up to par. Of course, many will tell me that the problems may arise in a couple of weeks or months, and of course, the possibility is there, but first of all, after all these days of intense use both with my Series X, and playing a little through the PC, I have not come across issues of drifting or of any other nature. Doing some research, this Core version is exactly the same as the Elite Series 2, that is, according to the analysis through opening the controller completely, Microsoft did not make any changes to the product, so we will have to see .

And well, what game did I try the Xbox Elite Series 2 Core with? With a lot: Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Scorn, Doom Eternal, Tetris Effect, Mass Effect and many more. Just as I expected, my experience was most pleasant and once again it became clear to me how versatile the controller is. You just have nothing to worry about, whatever gender or type of design, it fits perfectly. The battery was something that impressed me a lot. According to the technical specifications of the controller, it lasts up to 40 hours of play. Of course that time can vary, but I can tell you that in the two loads I did, the time was very close to what was promised. The above catches my attention more because, for example, a Sony DualSense does not even come close to that duration.

The brand new control is always super pleasant, but brand new Elite Series 2 Core is even more. Its top quality finishes are sensational, but where you feel that your money was worth it is when you perceive that exact weight, neither too light nor too heavy, in addition to the great feedback provided by its buttons. The handles have a rough finish that not only feels great in the hands, but helps a lot to make the grip on it just what you’re hoping for.

Options, the best idea

As I was telling you a few minutes ago, Xbox has followed a philosophy of offering as many options as possible to its users and with the Xbox Elite Series 2 Core, it proves it again. As you probably already know, both the first generation and the original Xbox Elite Series 2 came with a lot of accessories of all kinds, as well as a super premium case to store your controller. Now, it was determined that the best thing was for the user to decide whether or not he wanted all these extras, this with the aim of offering super high-end control, at a not so high price.

In my opinion, this is a great decision, because for less than $3,000 pesos, you can buy the pure Xbox Elite Series 2 Core, and if you want, order its accessories separately, which are sold for more or less $1,600 pesos. Yes, it is a significant saving if, for you, the issue of having four extra buttons or the possibility of changing the height of the analogs is superfluous. Such accessories include the four rear paddles for control, as well as a number of different analogs for modifying height. In addition, you have access to a magnetic charging station and of course, the hard case to protect your controller from any possible damage.

At least in my case, all these accessories always felt like a somewhat unnecessary extra that I would have preferred not to pay for with my first Elite Series. I think that the control itself already has enough buttons and putting more on it can be a luxury that many of us can skip. Now, this is not to say that said extras are useless. For example, in games like Microsoft Flight Simulator where you clearly need more bounces if you’re only playing with one controller, having an extra four does help a lot. Likewise, in any racing title, using paddle shifters feels great. I know that some players use these back buttons to, for example, throw grenades in an FPS, however, I never got used to it. What I have never understood is the fact of changing the height of the analogs or how deep the triggers can go.

What I mean by all this is that it’s nice to have the options to easily modify your controller with its interchangeable magnet buttons, but it’s also not crucial or really changes the way you play. The games are already designed to be played with a normal control, adding buttons will not give you an advantage over anyone or anything. I repeat, in some cases it is appreciated, but the reality is that in the vast majority, I do not see the point.

It should be noted that now it is possible to configure up to three different profiles that you can change with the touch of a single button and you can even change the color in which the home button lights up with the Xbox logo. Of course, you must take a good time to make each profile just tailored to the game in question.

In conclusion, I can tell you that I have had a great time with the Xbox Elite Series 2 Core and that it has indeed become my new default controller whenever it comes to playing on the Series X or on my PC. Look, the standard control that was launched now with the new Xbox seems spectacular to me, but undoubtedly a change is felt with this much more premium option. Is it a must to enter this hardware option? If your budget allows it, yes. The difference is easily noticeable. Now, if you prefer to spend that value on games, I would tell you that you better do that. Your standard Xbox controller is still a blast. What I am very grateful for is that now the option of having the Xbox Elite Series 2 is being offered, without all its extras that, as I already mentioned, are superfluous in most cases.