After a very difficult start to the year that forced management to undertake dramatic changes within the company and the entire streaming industry, Netflix recorded an increase of 2.4 million subscribers in the third quarter. Last Tuesday, just after the closing of the markets, the data relating to the third quarter were published and in a letter addressed to investors, the company returns to focus on the contents and strength of the latter as an engine for growth. “After a difficult first half, we believe we are on track to resume our growth path strongly”, reads the newsletter for investors. “The key is to please the members. That is why we have always focused on winning the competition for viewing every day. When our series and movies get our members excited, they tell their friends and more people watch then join and stay with us. “

The flywheel for the resumption, therefore, returns to be a series of great successes led by Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, the fourth season of Stranger Things (the second half of the season debuted at the very beginning of the quarter), the Korean-born extraordinary prosecutor Woo, the $ 200 million spy thriller The Gray Man and the romantic drama Purple Hearts. Naturally, the introduction of a basic package with advertising also played its part, allowing Netflix to record revenues higher than expected with an increase in operating income and subscribers.

User engagement, one of the new metrics recently introduced by Wall Street, outperformed its competitors in the US and UK with 7.6% and 8.2% views, respectively. “Our competitors are investing heavily to increase subscribers and engagement, but building a large, successful streaming business is difficult – we estimate they are all losing money, with combined operating losses in 2022 well over $ 10 billion, versus profit. Netflix’s annual operating rate of between $ 5 and $ 6 billion, “the company said in a statement. Netflix posted revenue of $ 7.93 billion, up 5.9% annually.