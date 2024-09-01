Phil Spencer, the head of Xbox and Microsoft Games, was at PAX West 2024, and there he revealed that the company had the opportunity to Destiny and Guitar Hero were exclusive to Microsoft consoles.

He revealed this during a panel at the convention called ‘Storytime’, where he spoke about his experience with the video game industry. This is how he brought up the topic and, as expected, it attracted attention.

Bungie, as revealed by Spencer, first offered him Destiny Microsoft. Ultimately this didn’t work out and the company decided to approach Activision, and then to end Sony’s PlayStation division. Was this a bad decision or not?

Given the problems Bungie is currently facing, with its executives seemingly over-hyping the company’s relevance, you might think it was best to let the series go.

Fountain: Bungie.

Nowadays the creators of Destiny They have lost part of their workforce, and their future is somewhat uncertain. In the current state of Microsoft, the last thing the company wants is problems of this kind. With regard to Guitar Hero This was first offered to Xbox but at that time nobody thought it would be so successful.

The most curious thing about this is that this series is already owned by Microsoft, since it bought Activision Blizzard, which is its owner.

Phil Spencer commented at PAX West 2024 ‘I’ve been through some of the worst, made some of the worst decisions in video games… I’m not the type of person who regrets’His comments reminded some that Xbox didn’t just pass on acquiring Destiny and Guitar Hero.

Fountain: Activision.

He also had the opportunity to have on his side Genshin Impactalthough in the end the game will come to their consoles, in addition to an unknown Marvel title and even Grand Theft Auto 3.

