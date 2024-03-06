He traveled the world looking for prosthetics to donate to the less fortunate: goodbye to Luca Falcon, who died at just 35 years old

A huge tragedy ended the life of Luca Falcon, a 35 year old man from Verona, who was in Angola to carry out his charitable mission. The one who announced the dramatic event was Giulia, his wife, the woman with whom he shared everything, even the path to doing good to others. His story is touching.

Luca Falcon was a man, born 35 years ago in Verona, whose fate in 2016 had faced him with an imposing obstacle. Following a motorbike accident he had lost a leg. Instead of breaking down, he had decided to find the strength to carry on and, indeed, to do good for people like him who had lost the use of one or more limbs.

Together with his wife he then founded “Karma on The Road“, a non-profit association that deals with finding, refurbishing and providing those who need it most, such as African children who are victims of wars, prosthetic limbs.

In these days Luca was in Angola precisely to carry forward his message, to pursue what for him was a true mission, but fate once again put him in front of an obstacle, but this time an insurmountable one. An accident in motorcycleagainst a truck, which left him no escape.

The crash occurred on March 3, just 24 hours after Luca himself had celebrated his birthday.

Announcing the serious loss was Giuliahis companion in life and in his mission, who completely devastated published a long and touching post on social media, on their association's Facebook page. Here are some of his devastating words: