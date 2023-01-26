The period of E3 it is sacred for gamers and video game companies from all over the world: during this brief interlude at the beginning of summer, the major announcements are made by hardware and software houses, aware that they have an audience ready to go into raptures.

This thing Microsoft he knows it well and for this reason, although there is still some time left until June, he has decided to do it an important announcement in E3 optics.

The company has announced that its teams are working on one Xbox conference which will take place during the E3 period (but without mentioning the fair) and that there will be a section entirely dedicated to the highly anticipated Starfield.

The fact that the fair of Los Angeles is not mentioned in the announcement suggests that the event, even in the same period, can take place independently of E3, or Microsoft will support another demonstration.

What is certain is that, despite the problems associated with the last few years of the pandemic, the period of mid June is the perfect opportunity to make big announcements: what will be boiling in the ranks of the hardware house that gave birth to theXbox One X/S?

Although they have passed by now 4 years since the last E3, it seems that things will go back to normal starting this year: E3 will in fact go back to being a live show, and will be held between June 13th and 16th of 2023.