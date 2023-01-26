On March 26, 2023, the department of Quindío, the heart of Colombia, will host one of the country’s great sporting events: the Quindío Half Marathona street athletics competition that will trace its route through runners surrounded by landscapes and traditional coffee crops and that will allocate part of the resources raised to the Fundación Oncólogos de Occidente.

The race has the endorsement of the Colombian Athletics Federation, is included in the national calendar and is the only competition that will take place in a rural area, in the middle of one of the main road corridors of the Cafetero and takes over the facilities of the traditional Coffee Park.

Distances and modalities for everyone

The Quindío Half Marathon will have three distances:

The first one will be 21Kstarting from the Torre Mirador del Parque del Café and going in the Montenegro – Pueblo Tapao direction and at kilometer 10.5 of the route we will return to the park again, where we will direct the runners along the auxiliary road that leads to the finish line located in the main square of Parque del Café.

The distance of 10k It will also leave from the Mirador Tower in the direction of Pueblo Tapao, taking the new road that borders this corregimiento, crossing the town back and resuming the road to the main square of the coffee park.

Distance 5K It will all take place inside the Parque del Café, the route is laid out in the middle of the attractions, on a fully conditioned terrain, 90% gravel and 10% pavement.

The 21k and 10k distances are designed for elite and amateur runners with a very technical accumulated unevenness and ideal for this type of event, while the 5k invites families to experience running initiation through the MMQ.

Awards and contributions

In the park there is a scale replica of the coffee towns. Church, yipao and colored houses adorn the environment traced by the cable cars, which can transport 2,500 people.

will have a prize of $23,000.000 in different categories Free, Master A, B and C; for 10k and 21k and in the 5k there will be prizes in kind.

The MMQ generates an economic impact for the department, guaranteeing that more than 2,500 participants plus their companions would arrive in the green heart of Colombia from other regions, demanding transportation, food, accommodation and all the economic development that would contribute some $6,000 million pesos for the department. , due to the consumption of goods and services by athletes and their companions.

