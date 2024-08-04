We have seen that Xbox will have a very important presence at the Gamescom 2024with announcements, presentations and demos that can also be tested directly through the numerous stations present at the fair, but let’s see more specifically what are the 50 games announced by Microsoft for the Cologne event.
As we reported in recent days, Xbox @ Gamescom 2024 looks to be a really big event, with around 50 games to be presented in various forms, and Microsoft has also published an extensive list summarizing all these titles, divided by publisher and also through the ways in which they will be visible.
We therefore report below the complete list of games that Xbox will bring to Gamescom 2024, with the viewing and enjoyment modes which have been indicated on the official Xbox website, some of which are still not very clear.
A very rich list
Here is the list indicated by Microsoft on the official Xbox website, with the definitions used by that source.
Many are obviously third-party multiplatform games, but there are also various console exclusives.
Xbox Game Studios
- Age of Mythology: Retold (Test Area, Photo Area)
- Ara: History Untold (Test Area, Photo Area)
- Avowed (Experience, Photo Area)
- Towerborne (Test Area, Photo Area)
- Forza Horizon 5 (Test Site)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator (Test Area)
- Sea of Thieves (Experience, Photo Area)
Bethesda
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (Experience, Photo Area)
- Starfield Shattered Space (Experience, Photo Area)
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Road (Test Area, Photo Area)
- Fallout 76: Milepost Zero (Test Site, Photo Site)
- DOOM: The Dark Ages (Photo Area)
BlizzardEntertainment
- World of Warcraft: The War Within (Experience, Photo Area)
- Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred (Test Area, Photo Area)
- Diablo: Immortal (Photo Area)
Games from Partner Studios
- Valorant (Test Area)
- Star Wars Outlaws (Test Area, Experience)
- Little Nightmares 3 (Test Area, Photo Area)
- Date Everything (Test Area)
- Space Marines 2 (Test Area)
- STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl (Test Area)
- Dustborn (Test Area)
- Commandos: Origins (Test Area, Photo Area)
- Farming Simulator 25 (Test Area)
- Fortnite Festival (Test Area)
- Marvel Rivals (Test Area)
- Mecha BREAK (Practical Experiences)
- Planet Coaster 2 (Test Area)
- Atomfall (Test Area)
- Visions of Mana (Test Area)
Indie ID@Xbox Selections
- Squirrel with a Gun (Test Area)
- The Alters (Test Area)
- Descenders 2 (Test Area)
- Winter Burrow (Test Area)
- Voidtrain (Test Area)
- REPLACED (Practical Experiences)
- Overthrown (Test Area)
- Parcel Corps (Test Area)
- KILL KNIGHT (Test Area)
- Tails of Iron 2: Whiskers of Winter (Test Area)
- All You Need is Help (Test Area)
- Creatures of Ava (Test Area)
- Train Sim World 4 (Test Area)
- Star Trucker (Test Area)
- Let’s Build a Dungeon (Test Area)
- Spirit of the North 2 (Test Area)
- Funko Fusion (Test Area)
By “Test Area” is probably meant the presence of demoor in any case the possibility of seeing the game up close perhaps at the various stations present on the showfloor, while “Experience” probably means a presentation through trailers or videos.
At this point we wait to see what Microsoft has organized from 21st to 23rd Augustduring Gamescom 2024.
#Xbox #Gamescom #complete #list #games #present #including #exclusives
Leave a Reply