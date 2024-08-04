Paris 2024: Hot in the Village Rooms, Ceccon Sleeps in the Park

A photo that will go around the world and cast a shadow over the French organization of the Olympics. Too hot in the rooms of the Olympic Village without air conditioning? There are those who complain and those who find solutions. As he writes Lapressethe Olympic gold medalist in the 100m backstroke Thomas Ceccon for example solved the problem in his own way: a towel on the grass and a nap outdoors, on the greenery of the Olympic village park.

The The Italian swimmer was filmed by Arab rower Husein Alireza who posted the video in a story on Instagram which quickly went viral on social media. Yesterday, his teammates Gregorio Paltrinieri and Simona Quadarella complained about the lack of air conditioning in the athletes’ accommodation.