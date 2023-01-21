“It is difficult to comment on a situation like this. I am surprised, shocked, a bit in a state of ‘shock’ meeting Dani. It is a matter of justice, which will dictate whatever. I feel really bad for Dani. I’m amazed at how he is with us. I’m shocked.” Xavi Hernández, the Brazilian’s former teammate on the Barça squad and his coach in the second half of last season, expressed himself resoundingly and repetitively about the winger’s imprisonment for the alleged rape of a young woman in a Barcelona nightclub. The Barça coach’s opinion can be extended to the entire club dressing room and to the president, Joan Laporta, a personal friend of Alves, although the player criticized him for not renewing his last contract.

Controversial off the field, he is a much-loved player in the Barça dressing room for his always joking and winning character. The Catalan club thanks him above all for agreeing to reinforce a team in great need in the winter transfer window and at the same time immersed in a very delicate moment on an economic level. The wage bill weighed like a stone on the directive, still pending to activate those levers that have refloated it, and the room for maneuver in the market was minimal. But he was able to close two operations, Xavi’s and his technical staff and Alves’, with a ridiculous global amount with the figures that are handled.

They spent 3.9 million for the coach, which is what LaLiga allowed them to be able to incorporate him. And to the Brazilian they applied the lowest tab of the entire squad, charging the minimum for a First Division footballer. Officially, he received a salary of 155,000 euros per year in his last stage, well below his cache. After his goodbye, last summer, on the occasion of the Joan Gamper Trophy, he received a tribute from the Camp Nou where he received a plaque and a framed shirt with his matches played. After being released, he signed for the Pumas de México, who has removed him from the team because of the alleged rape.

Joana Sanz, Alves’ wife, also spoke on Saturday about the situation. The Canarian model asked for “respect” and “privacy” from the media that are at the doors of her house. “My mother has passed away a week ago, I have barely begun to assume that she is no longer around to be tormented with my husband’s situation,” she wrote in a story posted on her Instagram profile. It should be remembered that Carmen Sanz died on January 13 at the age of 65, as a result of a brain tumor diagnosed last October and which is why the footballer traveled to Spain to be close to his partner.