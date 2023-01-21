The Sum of All Voltage: Plot, cast and streaming of the film

Tonight, Saturday 21 January 2023, at 21.20 on La7 airs The Sum of All Fears, a 2002 film directed by Phil Alden Robinson and starring Ben Affleck and Morgan Freeman. It is based on the novel Fear Without Limits, written by Tom Clancy. It is the fourth film to bring the character of Jack Ryan to the big screen. The protagonist also appeared in The Hunt for Red October (in which he was played by Alec Baldwin), Power Games and Clear and Clear Danger (both played by Harrison Ford). But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

1973. Egypt and Syria launch a surprise attack on Israel, igniting the Yom Kippur War. The Israeli military sends an A-4 attack aircraft to reconnoiter with a fission bomb. The plane is shot down and the bomb remains unexploded in the desert for almost thirty years. 2002. A wealthy neo-Nazi named Richard Dressler plans to take over the world after causing the United States and Russia to destroy each other in a nuclear conflict of his own instigation. To this end, he buys the bomb found in the desert on the Asian black market, and pays three dissatisfied Russian scientists to have it reactivated. Meanwhile, tension is growing between the United States and Russia following the death of the old Russian president and the inauguration of the new president Nemerov after only eight hours.

Jack Ryan, an analyst at the CIA, had written a report on Nemerov years earlier and is therefore summoned by the Defense Council to understand what kind of president Nemerov will be, and how he will behave in Chechnya. Jack Ryan then goes to Russia together with the head of the CIA William Cabot for the dismantling of some nuclear laboratories, and here he meets Nemerov, who explains to him how the war in Chechnya should not interest the United States. Furthermore, during the visit to the laboratory, Ryan discovers that three scientists are missing, who are missing.

In fact, they are working in Ukraine on behalf of Dressler to reactivate the atomic bomb found in the desert. Meanwhile, during the annual dinner of CIA collaborators in Washington with US President Fowler, news arrives that Russia has attacked the capital of Chechnya with gas, killing about 80% of the population. Jack Ryan is convinced that it was not Nemerov who ordered the attack, but it was the Russian president himself who announced, in an address to the nation, that it was he who gave the order, while in reality it was two generals, at the unbeknownst to Nemerov, to give the order to attack. This fact further exacerbates the tension between Russia and the United States.

At the height of tension: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of The Sum of All Voltage, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Ben AffleckJack Ryan

Morgan FreemanWilliam Cabot

James Cromwell: President Robert Fowler

Philip Baker Hall: Secretary of Defense Becker

Alan BatesRichard Dressler

Ciarán Hinds: President Nemerov

Lisa Gay Hamilton as Captain Lorna Shiro

Ken Jenkins – Admiral Pollack

Liev SchreiberJohn Clark

Bruce McGillGene Revell

Colm FeoreOlson

Bridget MoynahanDr. Cathy Muller

Ron Rifkin: Secretary of State Sidney Owens

Michael ByrneAnatoli Grushkov

Jamie HarroldDillon

Josef Sommer: Senator Jessup

John BeasleyGen. Lasseter

Streaming and TV

Where to see The Sum of All Voltage on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast on La7. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the La7 website.