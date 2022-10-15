«It’s three points, but it’s the morale and the confidence to win a classic. It’s vital for both teams, but we’re in a splendid situation in the league and let’s see who comes out on top”, assured Xavi Hernández, Barça coach, prior to the match against Real Madrid. The one from Terrasa knows that his team arrives with their morale affected after the puncture against Inter, that they need a boost and that there is no better therapy than to prevail over their eternal rival.

To do this, he will be faithful to the culé style. «I do not sign to win as it is, the objective is to do it playing well. We want to be protagonists and aggressive in the pressure. You have to play with personality and have patience, since they feel comfortable in low and medium blocks », he stated, while acknowledging that last year’s 0-4 could serve as a « reference ».

It will be a match in which Barcelona will have to overcome the slump suffered this Wednesday after the draw against Inter, something that Xavi considers will not affect the Clásico. “This is the game in which the previous one is given less importance. I am an optimist from birth and I believe in work and evolution. In the League we are doing very well, we are tied and leaders in the standings », he underlined.

The transitions of Madrid



It will be a new test to see if the Catalans are capable of eliminating the transitions of a rival with a lot of vertigo, something that they did not achieve against Inter. “We want to subdue them in their field, another thing is the profile of players that we have,” said Xavi. Among those players is Busquets, probably the most important victim in case the classic breaks. “We have to be compact,” he said when asked about the captain’s overexposure on that stage.

Barcelona lands at the Bernabéu still with significant casualties, but with the news of the return of Koundé, a player who can stop the bloodletting suffered by the Catalans. “He is one hundred percent. He has trained well and the sensations are good », said Xavi before the return of a key footballer before the physical push of VInicius, Rodrygo or Fede Valverde.