Linda Caicedo has it clear, the figure of Colombia speaks in the U-17 World Cup

Colombia Women won 2-0 in their second outing against their similar Chinain the game of U-17 World Cup female, this Saturday in India.

Linda Caycedo was the great figure of the meeting, as he scored the two goals with which those led by Carlos Paniagua They achieved an important victory.

Caicedo scored nine minutes into the first half and 23 minutes into the same stage, goals that gave the Colombian squad peace of mind. The player spoke after the game.

The declarations

The match. “We had to go out to win, against a difficult rival, who had just won. Honor belongs to God and we continue to improve more and more every day”.

Recognition. “Happy, I have earned it for my game, and the work, the joy ahead. That helps me to move forward, knowing that the public recognizes a job”.

Stefanía Perlaza: “We hope it’s not serious, that it’s just the clash and nothing else so he can play against Mexico.”

