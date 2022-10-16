The technician of Barcelona, ​​Xavi Hernandez, declared himself “sad” after losing 3-1 with the real Madrid this Sunday deepening a negative dynamic that the Barça coach urged to “change now”.

“The feeling is that we played a good game, the second half was better, the changes have come… But we have to change the mentality, the dynamics,” Xavi assured at a press conference.

“We are in a negative dynamic,” said the Barça coach, adding that “we have to change the dynamic now.” “I am concerned that we have not been at our level of play. We played against a great team, which has very clear ideas”, explained Xavi.

The Barça coach considered that “we need to mature. Against Inter, Bayern, in Milan, here… they are games where we are not, but we learn”.

“They have beaten us in terms of maturity, in that they know how to compete. We have competed worse than the rival and that is why we have lost the game. It is a more mature team than ours at the moment”, said Xavi.

the friendly face

“We have generated three, four very clear chances and we haven’t put them in,” said the Barça coach, for whom “you have to be strong, you have to keep believing, working. I don’t know any other way to achieve success than by working. Luckily It’s only three points.”

Xavi refused to target the players for the defeat, assuring that “I am the most responsible. It will never happen that I target the players.”

“Madrid minimizes its mistakes and takes advantage of its moments, for this reason it is a great team and has been winning for years. We started, we are in a process of maturing, but we are on the right track”, concluded Xavi.

