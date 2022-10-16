The West has no idea what consequences await the world if Ukraine wins the conflict with Russia, and therefore does not want such an outcome. This was stated on October 14 by the American-British journalist Ann Applebaum, while at the PGS22 summit in Germany.

The correspondent indicated that she had been in Germany for two days and they were still talking about the supply of tanks to Ukraine, but they were not doing it. According to Applebaum, the reason for this lies in the disappointment due to the fact that the West does not know how Ukraine will behave in case of victory. Moreover, this suspicion, according to her, is typical not only for Germany, it is also experienced in the United States and other countries.

“How will it change Europe, how will it change Russia, how will it change the balance of power? I believe that the situation with tanks is connected precisely with this, ”Applebaum concluded in a video on the YouTube channel of the analytical center Das Progressive Zentrum.

At the moment, Kyiv is trying to convince Germany to supply Leopard 2 tanks, while the German Cabinet noted that Berlin is not going to transfer offensive weapons to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). At the same time, Kyiv continues to receive other weapons from Germany. So, on October 12, it was reported that the IRIS-T air defense system from Germany had already been delivered to Ukraine. It is assumed that the remaining three complexes will be delivered to Ukraine in 2023.

On October 16, the deputy head of the administration of the Kherson region, Kirill Stremousov, said that Russia would “checkmate” the Kyiv authorities this winter. He said that he reminds all those who today live on the territory of Ukraine and think about the “victory of the ukrovermacht” about this.

On October 14, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said in an interview with NBC that Russian leader Vladimir Putin offered options for resolving the Ukrainian conflict, but they do not want to hear him yet. In addition, in an interview, the President of Belarus said that Putin never set a goal to use nuclear weapons on the territory of Ukraine.

Prior to this, on October 12, Twitter users criticized the head of the European Commission (EC), Ursula von der Leyen, who said in her social network account that Russia’s defeat in the conflict in Ukraine would not be enough to restore world order. Social media users were outraged by this statement. As one user stated, the more he listens to von der Leyen, the more he trusts the President of the Russian Federation.

On October 11, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that against the background of the growing involvement of the United States and other Western countries in the conflict over Ukraine, the Kremlin would be forced to take retaliatory measures, and reminded of the threat of uncontrolled escalation.

The special operation to defend Donbass, which Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

