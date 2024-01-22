Star Comics has revealed all the details on the arrival in Italy of the first volume of X6 – CRUCISIXmanga by Shiryu Nakatake. It will be possible to purchase it in all comic shops, bookstores and online stores starting from February 30th at the launch price of €6.50. If we purchase it in one of the comic shops participating in the initiative we will be able to receive free, while stocks last, the Star Kit containing shopper, transparent PVC postcard, poster and bookmark with exclusive illustrations dedicated to the series.

X6 – CRUCISIX: the vengeful crusade of a boy who has had everything taken away from him

A ruthless revenge story that inaugurates the new Guro magazine

No one will stop me from taking my revenge!

Star Comics 2024 opens with X6 – CRUCISIXthe surprising new signature series Shiryu Nakatake. A manga heinous and of great intensitywhich quickly gained popularity in Japan and abroad, which has proven capable of popular on TikTok, getting millions of views. The first volume will be available from January 30th in comic shops, bookshops and online stores and then, to This link you can read a digital preview for free! By purchasing the title in participating comic shops, readers will receive the StarKit containing shoppers, Transparent PVC postcard, poster And bookmark with exclusive illustrations dedicated to the series.

Shun Uruma he is an elementary school student who suffers serious acts of bullying by a group of five peers, who “they experiment” on him ever new and more cruel methods to torment him. The light in the boy's life is his family: his loving parents and above all his younger brother, for whom Shun wants to be a point of reference. When Shun tries to escape the abuse, his tormentors take the “experiment” to its extreme consequences and they also deprive him of his family. The boy, who has nothing left to lose, turns to the grandfather, former member of a secret army unit, to learn everything necessary to get what he wants: revenge. After four years, Shun returns ready to actlike a judge about to inflict the right punishment…

X6 – CRUCISIX it is a manga that shows, without hiding anything, all the darkness and evil of which human beings are capable. Precisely for this reason the work was selected for inaugurate the new newspaper of Star Comics, appropriately named Guro (from Japanese guro グル, “grotesque”), dedicated to “strong” works addressed to a mature audience. The emotionality of the characters is often distorted, with antagonists who seem to embody an ideal of pure evil. Shun Uruma becomes instead an impassive vigilante, ready to dispense a vengeful punishment if his tormentors show no signs of repentance. Shiryu Nakatake drops the reader into this world with an aggressive drawing style, who plays with shadows and shocking facial expressions. This, combined with the magnetic rhythm of the story, gives life to a work that keeps the reader glued to the pageswithout escape.

X6 – CRUCISIX n. 1

Shiryu Nakatake

12.8×18, paperback, b/w, pp. 192, €6.50

Release date: 01/30/2024 in comic shops, bookshops and online stores

ISBN 9788822643599

RECOMMENDED FOR AN ADULT AUDIENCE

Browse the preview online

