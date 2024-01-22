Independent Santa Fe is getting ready to start the 2024 season, a year of great expectations for the team, which seeks to have a great campaign in the first tournament of the year, led by coach Pablo Peirano.

Santa Fe has important reinforcements to compete in this championship, it was reinforced with Frank Castañeda, Andrés Mosquera Marmolejo, Marcelo Ortiz, Daniel Moreno, Daniel Torres, Elvis Perlaza, Juan Pablo Zuluaga, José Eric Correa, Francisco Chaverra, Santiago Cuero, Agustín Rodríguez and Facundo Aguero.

The cardinal team's debut will be this Monday as a visitor against Deportivo Pasto, at 8:20 pm

Before the game, the team made official the presentation of its new sports clothing with the FILA brand.

In the photos published by the team you can see a local V-neck t-shirt.

T-shirt details

“Since the appearance of Monaguillo in 1973, the Lion of Independiente Santa Fe became an icon for the cardinal institution and all its fans. The personality and characteristics of this imposing animal took over what Independiente Santa Fe is today: strength, grit and character. These values ​​were reflected in the new skin with the appearance of the Lion on the fabric on the front of the shirt. The light and embossed texture will always be present on the chest of both the players and the fans. fans. The Lion's fangs also add to the concept of these new garments,” says the club's official statement.

“The pointed cut on the sleeves emanates the main hunting tool, authority and audacity of the most powerful feline. Regarding the technical characteristics of the garments, the fabrics implemented have the latest technology. Flaw to maintain body temperature, SPF30 that “Protects the skin from the action of the sun and Antimicrobial that helps fight bacteria and control bad odors.”

