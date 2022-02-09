The Russian company X5 Retail Group will help the family of the deceased and injured as a result of the robbery of the Pyaterochka store in the Moscow region. This was announced on February 9 by the press service of the company.

“At the moment we are in close contact with the relatives of Lyudmila Vyatkina, who worked as a cashier in our store in Istra, near Moscow. The trading network expresses condolences to the relatives of Lyudmila, will cover all the expenses for the funeral, and will also pay a million rubles to the family, ”the message says.

The company will also fully compensate for the costs of treatment and will pay material assistance to the store manager Natalya Pashkova and her husband, who were seriously injured during the attack.

“We are cooperating with the police and providing full cooperation so that the perpetrators receive a fair punishment,” added the X5 Retail Group.

The incident took place on the evening of February 8. According to preliminary data, two masked attackers broke into the Pyaterochka store, beat the cashier and the manager, as a result of which the cashier died. The criminals stole the money and ran out into the street, where at that time their accomplices were waiting for them – one was watching the situation at the store, the other was sitting in the car. The offenders also beat the husband of the director of the outlet, who came to pick up his wife from work.

The store manager and her husband are in the hospital. According to Izvestia, they received closed craniocerebral injuries and a concussion.

The alleged hijackers were detained the next day in the village of Chesnokovo, 50 km from the shop where the attack was made. The detainees turned out to be citizens of one of the neighboring countries aged 19 to 24 years old, they are being interrogated. A criminal case has been opened on this fact.