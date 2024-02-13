Experts call for the establishment of international cybersecurity courts

Experts and specialists in data governance have called for the establishment of international courts specialized in cybersecurity, in addition to enacting international legislation and laws to impose penalties on perpetrators of cyberattacks, stressing the necessity of exchanging information related to threats between world governments to combat these crimes.

This came during sessions held within the theme of “Data Governance” at the World Government Summit 2024, and focused on supporting the process of making the best decisions and solutions to confront cyber attacks to which many companies and sectors around the world are exposed.

Kaspersky CEO, Eugene Kaspersky, said during a session entitled “How do we adjust the moral compass of artificial intelligence?” that cybercriminals are smart, have many skills, and their motivations are increasing more than ever before, noting that they are now attacking individuals on a large scale. After the development of artificial intelligence, they are harming companies through their attacks that have reached important sectors in the world, including health care, information and communications technology, financial services, industrial facilities, and vital infrastructure, and therefore there is no longer any sector that is completely immune. complete.

He called for “the necessity of establishing international courts specialized in cybersecurity to protect ourselves and the world from cyberattacks.”

Are we safe?

The founder and president of the Center for Al and Digital, Mark Rotenberg, spoke during the session “Data Privacy: Are We Safe?” about the necessity of having restrictions in collecting information about individuals, especially since the capabilities of Internet hackers are constantly evolving, and they are now using artificial intelligence. In impersonating some famous or ordinary people for criminal purposes, stressing the need for there to be strong international legislation and laws to punish the perpetrators of cyber attacks using artificial intelligence.

New York State Senator Kevin Thomas, Gallup CEO John Clifton, and APOLITICAL co-founder Lisa Witter discussed the most prominent challenges facing the crisis of mistrust between governments and citizens, in a session titled “The Partnership between the Government and the Citizen in Decision-Making.”

Senator Kevin Thomas said that the use of artificial intelligence in some areas may help governments make the appropriate decisions at the right time, whether in the field of health, transportation, or security.

He explained that to build trust between governments and citizens, and to ensure that data is used efficiently and correctly, many strategies can be adopted, as enhancing transparency in government operations and use of data is crucial, and this includes providing clear information about how to collect, analyze and use data in decision-making processes. , which contributes to enhancing understanding and confidence among citizens regarding the government’s intentions and actions.

He added: “Enhancing citizen participation in governance can contribute to building trust, and governments must seek citizens’ opinions on issues related to the use of data, policies and public services.”

Senator Kevin Thomas called for policies that enhance transparency, accountability, and digital culture to combat the spread of fake news.

For his part, John Clifton stressed that governments must establish regulatory frameworks and independent bodies to monitor the use of data, protect privacy rights, and hold decision-makers accountable for their actions, noting that citizens must have ways to appeal in the event of misuse of data or unethical behavior.

Kelfton stated that educating the public about artificial intelligence and its role in decision-making processes is necessary to build confidence, noting that this strategy contributes to enhancing public confidence by using data, and enhancing the fruitful relationship with citizens.

Lisa Witter expressed her concern about the harmful impact of electronic attacks and the spread of fake news, as anyone can download hacking software from the Internet and specify a target to attack, without the need for special resources or institutional structures to carry out the attack.

