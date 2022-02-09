Death Attanasio, two UN employees at risk of trial for manslaughter

Process risk for two people in relation tohomocide of the Italian ambassador Luca Attanasio and the carabiniere Vittorio Iacovaccikilled in Congo on 22 February last year in the Virunga park area by an armed group in an attempted kidnapping.

The prosecutors of Rome have in fact closed the investigations, the deed that normally anticipates the request for indictment of the suspects. To risk the trial, after the investigation of the deputy prosecutor Sergio Colaiocco, I am two employees of the World Food Program (Pam), accused of manslaughter. The two were the organizers of the mission in the north of the African country. Both soldiers of the anti-terrorism department have notified the notice of conclusion of the investigation.

According to what was reconstructed by the investigators, coordinated by the prosecutor Francesco Lo Voi and the deputy prosecutor Colaiocco, the two employees of the Pam, Rocco Leone and Mansour Luguru Rwagazathey would “omitted, due to negligence, imprudence and inexperience – it is said in a note from the Public Prosecutor’s Office – according to the reconstruction carried out by the state, which is in line with the results of the internal UN investigation, every precaution suitable to protect the physical integrity of the participants in the Pam mission that ran through the road Rn2 on which, in recent years, there had been at least twenty fire conflicts between criminal groups and the regular army “.

